Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Cutest Way To Start Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving only a couple of weeks away, we’re sure you’re in the middle of trying to plan the perfect holiday meal. Whether it’s using your favorite turkey recipe, choosing the perfect side dishes, or deciding on a new dessert to top off the meal, Thanksgiving dinner is one of the highlight meals of the year.

But what about breakfast on that busy cooking day? Even on Thanksgiving morning, everyone is going to wake up hungry and want to eat. You can kick off the holiday food festivities with this adorable cinnamon roll turkey!

These sweet and savory little turkeys come from the Pillsbury kitchen. We love that they start with refrigerated dough, which means less time working on food. And, on Thanksgiving Day, that is essential.

To make the cinnamon roll turkeys, you’ll need:

1 can (17.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls with Original Icing (5 Count)

10 slices bacon

10 candy eyeballs

5 pieces candy corn

5 red mini candy-coated chocolate candies

15 mini pretzel sticks, cut in half

Since the can of Pillsbury cinnamon rolls contains five rolls, this is enough to make five turkeys. If you think you’ll need to make more (and we’re pretty sure you will), just multiply the ingredients to accommodate the number of servings you need. So, if you want 10 turkeys, just double the recipe.

You can usually find candy eyeballs in the baking or candy section in your local craft stores. Sometimes grocery stores have them, as well.

Adobe

Baking up these cinnamon roll turkeys is super simple, too. There are only five steps!

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Open the rolls and set the icing to the side. Then, separate them into five rolls on a baking sheet. Undo each roll about 1 inch and then tuck the end of the dough into the roll to create the turkey’s neck.

Bake for 19 to 21 minutes or until the rolls are golden brown. Remove from the sheet and allow to cool on a rack for 5 minutes.

Cook bacon until crisp, and drain it on a paper towel-lined plate. Cut each slice in half and tuck four halves into the back of each roll so they stick up for the tail.

Finally, spread the rolls with icing and decorate them with candy eyeballs, candy corn and coated chocolate candies. Use the halved pretzel sticks for the turkey’s feet.

Pillsbury has the full recipe here.

Not only is this a delicious way to start your Thanksgiving Day feast, but it’s also the perfect meal for even little kids to help prepare and serve. They get to feel like part of the celebration and then get to enjoy a sweet treat for breakfast!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.