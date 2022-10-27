Class AA soccer: Billings Senior boys, Bozeman Gallatin girls punch their tickets to title round

BOZEMAN — The Billings Senior boys and Bozeman Gallatin girls won semifinals matches Wednesday to advance to the championship round of the Class AA soccer playoffs.

Boys

Billings Senior 2, Bozeman 0

It took 30 minutes to score the first goal of the game but it was enough to energize Billings Senior throughout the rest of the contest. Lucas Thompson's free kick hit off the left post and to the feet of Nate Cullingworth for the opening goal and a 1-0 Broncs advantage.

Two minutes later, Cullingworth rocketed towards the left post again and got a friendly bounce to the back of the net to supply the second and final goal of the evening, and Senior, the No. 3 seed from the East, will head to Missoula Oct. 29 to vie for the Class AA state championship against the top seed from the West, Missoula Hellgate.

Girls

Bozeman Gallatin 4, Helena 2

Gallatin started off the first half strong, with goals from Tessa Scott, Olivia Collins and Emery Streets to take a three-goal lead. But Helena would not go away quietly. Corner kicks to be the Bengals' strength, and they punched two in the net within a minute span to cut their deficit to 3-2 by halftime.

KENNEDY BROADWELL

In the second half, the Raptors got another goal from Collins, a Boise State commit, for a final score of 4-2. With the win, Gallatin, the East's No. 1 seed, will play in the championship match for the second straight season, where they will host Missoula Sentinel, the No. 3 seed from the West, on Saturday.

