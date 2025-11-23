Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Actions

Big Sky champ Montana State gets No. 2 seed for FCS playoffs; Montana No. 3

DSC_8110.jpeg
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
Montana State plays Montana in the 124th Brawl of the Wild at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.
DSC_8110.jpeg
Posted

Montana State has a home-field path through the FCS playoffs.

By virtue of its 31-28 victory over Montana on Saturday in the 124th Brawl of the Wild, the Bobcats earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming FCS playoffs. The announcement was made Sunday during the FCS Football Selection Show on ESPN.

With the No. 2 seed, Big Sky Conference champion MSU (10-2) has home-field advantage through the semifinal round.

Montana (11-1) received the No. 3 seed, meaning the Bobcats and Grizzlies could potentially meet in the semifinal round in Bozeman. Montana and Montana State have never met in the FCS postseason.

The No. 1 overall seed went to defending FCS national champion North Dakota State (12-0). Tarleton State (11-1) of the United Athletic Conference is the No. 4 seed.

This story will be updated

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader