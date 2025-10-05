Taco Dowler punt return ignites No. 5 Montana State to dominant win at No. 13 NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — When in doubt, look to Taco Dowler.

Dowler’s momentum-changing 90-yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday helped flip the script and No. 5 Montana State went on to a statement win, 34-10 over No. 13 Northern Arizona at the Walkup Skydome.

Trailing 7-0 and without much to build on, Dowler’s explosive return tied the game and set in motion and string of four straight scores as the Cats seized a three-possession lead.

Quarterback Justin Lamson and receiver Jabez Woods connected on a 79-yard catch-and-run for a score and running back Julius Davis had a 13-yard TD run during which he hurdled over a defender on the way to the end zone. Thus, the Bobcats took a 20-7 lead into halftime.

The Cats padded the lead on their first possession of the third quarter, as tight end Rocky Lencioni took a sweep for a short touchdown run, making it 27-7.

Lamson provided the dagger early in the fourth, running 19 yards for a touchdown that gave MSU an insurmountable 34-7 lead.

TACO TUESDAY ON A SATURDAY: It’s become a catch phrase each week for Dowler’s exploits, and he flashed his playmaking ability again Saturday with a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown — a school record — to tie the game 7-7 in the second quarter and spark the Bobcats.

Dowler backpedaled to field the punt toward the left boundary, caught the ball and then followed his blockers toward the right sideline and outraced everyone to the end zone. It was Dowler's fourth career punt return for a touchdown.

D-LINE DOING THE JOB: Montana State’s defense continues to rise up, and the defensive line was the obvious catalyst against the Lumberjacks.

Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV had two tackles for loss, a sack and a QB hit, fellow end Zac Crews had a sack, and guys like Dominic Solano, Alec Eckert, Paul Brott and Zack Black helped hold NAU to an average of 2.7 yards per rush while Lumberjacks QB Ty Pennington was under pressure all day.

KEEPING ‘EM OUT: The Bobcats came into Saturday having given up just 10 total points in their past three games, and had another stellar showing in that category against Northern Arizona. During that four-game stretch, MSU has allowed just two touchdowns. The Lumberjacks’ only TD came on a 2-yard run by Seth Cromwell that gave NAU a 7-0 in the first quarter. But it was all Bobcats after that.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Bobcats, now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky, have won four straight games. They’ll look to keep that trend intact next week when they host longtime conference rival Idaho State in Bozeman. The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. and will be televised by Scripps Sports on CBS stations across Montana (except in Missoula, where the game will be broadcast on The Spot – MTN).

MSU smacked the Bengals 37-17 in Pocatello last season, and has won 12 of the past 13 in the series. ISU’s last win came on Oct. 27, 2018, a 24-17 victory at the ICCU Dome.

