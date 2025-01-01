Photos: Grizzlies, Bobcats battle to thriller in Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Photos from the men's Brawl of the Wild between the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Photo by: Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports