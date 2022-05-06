Columbus High art teacher resigns after allegedly distributing erotic and violent images to students

COLUMBUS — A Columbus High School art teacher was placed on leave and resigned this week after allegedly showing students a book of graphic and erotic art and violent images, Superintendent Jeff Bermes told MTN News Friday.

The district is not publicly identifying the teacher. Bermes said the book, "100 Drawings" by Mitsu Okubo, was from the teacher's home library and contained inappropriate images not approved by the district.

It includes pen and ink illustrations featuring graphic and erotic drawings of genitalia and people engaged in sexual acts, according to online reviews. Other drawings show violent, bloody scenes.

Bermes said the teacher offered the book around the end of school Tuesday to two underage students, and school officials found no other inappropriate material in the teacher's possession. The school district says all information is being turned over to law enforcement, and officials do not know if charges will be filed.

MTN News reached out to Columbus Police Chief Gary Timm but was told he was unable to comment on the case Friday.

Bermes said a parent brought their concerns to the high school principal, who alerted the superintendent.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave and resigned during the investigation, according to Bermes.

An email was sent out to all parents earlier this week letting them know about the situation.

MTN News learned that the teacher was in his first year at the school.