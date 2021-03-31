Benefis donates to the Great Falls Community Food Bank

GREAT FALLS — Benefis Health System in Great Falls is continuing a tradition of honoring doctors by helping the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

March 30 was National Doctors Day, and Benefis donated $10,000 to the food bank.

Benefis Chief Medical Officer Dr. Greg Tierney said the hospital used to have bags or mugs for doctors to celebrate the day, but a few years ago decided to do something more in line with the hospital’s mission of serving the community.

"Do something in honor of (National) Doctor's Day that really would impact the community of patients that we serve and certainly feeding the hungry is completely within that mission,” Tierney said.

Shaun Tatarka, director of the food bank, said, "Great Falls is really fortunate to have Benefis in our community. They do a tremendous job of keeping us all healthy and they've just been through a very difficult year, so we couldn't be more grateful for not only this gift but also what they do for this community.”

The food bank will use the money to buy food.