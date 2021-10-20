Bozeman prepares for recreational marijuana sales

BOZEMAN — Bozeman city commissioners met Tuesday evening to discuss the city’s marijuana ordinances as Montana prepares for sales of recreational marijuana beginning on Jan. 1st. The meeting was intended to align Bozeman ordinances and make them compliant with state law.

Marijuana businesses in Bozeman are also prepared for even more change in the coming months to a field that is always changing.

“Even from the medical program it's always just being on your toes and that change is inevitable,” says Danielle Rovira, Operations Manager at Grizzly Pine in Bozeman.

MTN NEWS “Even from the medical program it's always just being on your toes and that change is inevitable,” says Danielle Rovira, Operations Manager at Grizzly Pine in Bozeman.

Rovria says at the Grizzly Pine they expect to have an increase in traffic four times greater than what it is now and they are already seeing people who come in ready for recreational sales.

“We have people stopping in that think we are already good too and are excited to buy and we have to tell them 'nope January 1st though,'” says Rovira.

So what does this mean for Bozeman marijuana dispensaries?

Well, they are going to have to pay a $750 annual business fee to the city. Which commissioners amended to review in two years.

Commissioners also adopted a change increasing the distance a dispensary can operate in relation to a school or place of worship from 400 feet to 500 feet. According to state law, this includes public, private, and secondary education like Montana State University.

“We are a little nervous and I'm sure it's a big step for every dispensary in Montana and just the anticipated influx of customers is going to be a big deal,” Says Rovira.

Bozeman city commission still has to vote on this a second time on Nov.9th before it becomes an official city ordinance.

RELATED:

Billings to decide boundaries for recreational marijuana dispensaries

State updates proposed rules on medical marijuana advertising in response to providers' feedback

Helena, Lewis & Clark County preparing for recreational marijuana sales

Montana law enforcement, scientists prepare for legalized marijuana