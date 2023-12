Here are the winners for this year's Great Gift Giveaway. All winner's will be contacted by the businesses.

Montana Telecommunications Access Programming: Leah Hoffmann

Bad Betty's: Kelly Herrera

Dee-O-Gee Helena: Cassara Hummel

Sapphire Forestry: Gabrielle Abel

Forget Me Not Flowers & Gifts: Ciarra Rickman

Tizer Meats: Timothy Streets