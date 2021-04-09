Family Connections Montana offering free educational items for kids

GREAT FALLS — An annual event to help prepare young children for school is happening on Saturday, April 10th. From 10 a.m. to noon, educational items including books, games, and preschool activities will be available to pick up.

The drive-thru pick-up will take place at the Paris Gibson Education Center in Great Falls, located at 2400 Central Avenue.

The items are free for anyone with children under the age of 5, but you do have to register ahead of time with Family Connections Montana to receive them.

"It's really important. We know the majority of a child's brain development, the infrastructure in their brain happens before age 5 -- 90 percent of that. By encouraging families with really helpful interactions and activities, we help prepare them for advanced learning beyond age 5,” said Heather McCartney-Duty, outreach and consumer education specialist for Family Connections Montana .

There will also be resources available Saturday to help families schedule any screenings their kids need before going to school.

To register, call Family Connections at 406-761-6010 or send an e-mail to info@familyconnectionsmt.org.