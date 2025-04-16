Family-friendly Easter egg hunts in the greater Helena area

Here is a list of some of the Easter Egg hunts this weekend for families in the greater Helena area, and what the weather will look like.

Easter Weekend Forecast from Curtis Grevenitz

Saturday and Sunday will have different weather with Saturday being a much nicer day. Skies will become partly cloudy by the afternoon but the day will be dry and mild. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60. Easter Sunday will not be as nice with mostly cloudy skies and a mix of rain and snow showers, mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Easter Sunday does not look like a complete washout of a day, and most of the showers should be in the afternoon. There have certainly been stormier, snowier, rainier Easters than this weekend.

Saturday 4/19/25

THE HUNT - 9 am - 11:30 a.m. at 5 Friendship Ln, Clancy

Come join us for The Hunt!!! Bring your kiddos for an Easter Egg Hunt with over 10,000 eggs to claim, games, bounce house, food , face painting…all the fun!

Lutheran Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt - 11 a.m. at 3000 N Benton Ave, Helena

Our annual Easter Egg Hunt has gathered hundreds of families and thousands of children over the years! Typically about 300 children participate each year. Children are divided into three age groups, 3 years old and younger, 4 to 6 years old, and 7 and older.

East Valley Middle School Annual Easter Egg Hunt - 1 p.m. East Valley Middle School

Come join us as we have our annual Easter egg hunt at East Valley Middle School in East Helena, Saturday, April 19th at 1:00 p.m..

Sunday 4/20/25

IAFF Local 488 - 11 a.m. Womens Park in Helena

IAFF Local 488 invites all members of the Helena community to an Easter egg hunt! This event is open to everyone, and we hope to see you there.

Masonic Home Egg Hunt - 12:30 p.m. at 2010 Masonic Home Road, Helena

The Annual Masonic Home Egg Hunt Sponsored by the West Valley Fire Department. Masonic Home Bake Sale proceeds go towards the Resident Activities Fund.

Set Free Ministries Easter Egg Hunt - 1 p.m. at 1600 Waukesha Ave, Helena

New location this year at Waukesha Park (1600 Waukesha Ave)! Please gather on east side of park (Garrison St). Ages 0-12. Every child receives a toy. Bicycle grand prizes for each age group (provided by Helena Toys for Tots).