Great Falls Salvation Army Food Bank needs volunteers

GREAT FALLS — If you’ve got some spare time on your hands during the week, the Great Falls Salvation Army Food Bank could use your help.

Because of the pandemic, some of the usual volunteers are not coming in.

Volunteers are needed during the day on weekdays to help process and hand out food.

Over the last four months the Salvation Army has served more than 2,200 people with food, rent and utilities assistance and had provided over 1,900 food boxes to local families since January.

The lack of volunteers increases the risk the food bank may have to close.

"We've already reduced our hours, but it just takes one or two employees calling in sick which, in turn, causes us to have to close. So having volunteers really helps us to keep our shelves stocked,” said Elizabeth Flamand, Salvation Army Social Services Director.