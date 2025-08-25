If You Give a Child a Book: Help increase childhood literacy in Helena

Here at KTVH, we are starting our yearly campaign to raise money to help put books in the hands of children in our community.

Our employees are raising money at our station right now, and we are calling on our viewers to help make a positive impact on a child's life.

DONATE HERE

What is "If You Give A Child A Book" and the Scripps Howard Fund?



The "If You Give a Child a Book: campaign raises money to buy books for elementary school students in Title I (low-income) schools in communities Scripps stations serve, like KTVH in Helena.

The campaign is 100% donor-funded and every penny stays local to purchase books for children in our community.

The Scripps Howard Fund strives to create informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes.

Why is it important?



The focus of the campaign is to put books in the hands of students in kindergarten through the third grade, and the age group underserved in other literacy campaigns.

Research shows that childhood poverty and a lack of access to reading materials correlate with lower reading proficiency and the inability to lead a successful professional career after school.

The baseline number of books needed to help children learn to read is 10. Our goal is to raise enough money to give each student 10 books.

(Scan the QR Code to make a donation)

MTN News

Who is our partner school and how do you donate?

