NoMore Violence Week hailed as a success in raising awareness

GREAT FALLS — April 9 marks the end of NoMore Violence Week in Great Falls. Events were conducted during the week to raise awareness about violence in the community.

One event involved placing blue pinwheels in the ground at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. They’re meant to raise awareness about violence against kids and emphasize that every child deserves a happy and safe childhood.

NoMoreViolence Week chairwoman Jamie Marshall considers the week a success this year: “We were a little concerned going to all virtual how it would be. People really did come and were a part (of it). One of our speakers, who addressed human trafficking, followed up with me and said he'd already heard from some folks who had some additional questions and ideas and support, so that's just one example.”

NoMore Violence Week featured events, training, and community discussions on topics such as violence and abuse, human trafficking, addiction, and mental health. “NoMore Violence Week” focuses on awareness and a coordinated positive community response to concerns. More than 25 organizations worked together to coordinate the campaign.