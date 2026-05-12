Adoptable pets of the Week: 05/12/26

HELENA — Here are the pets of the week for the greater Helena area. Check out their profile below to learn more about them.

Guppy — Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Lewis and Clark Humane Society

When she first arrived, Guppy was stressed, spicy, and made it very clear that she was not thrilled about shelter life. But once she has time to settle in and trust you, there is a really awesome cat underneath all of that sass. She likes her space respected and wants someone who understands that sometimes she is in the mood for attention and sometimes she is not. Learn more here.

Annie — Wild About Cats Rescue & Sanctuary

MTN News

Meet Annie! She and her kittens were rescued from a bad situation and now she's ready for a good home of her own. She's just over a year old, people friendly, and playful. She's comfortable around dogs and other cats too. Learn more here.

Gilbert — Lewis and Clark Humane Society

Christopher Martin

Gilbert is the kind of dog who seems to make friends wherever he goes. Since he came in as a stray, we do not know much about his past, but he has been friendly and social meeting new people here at the shelter. He also did well meeting another dog and seems open to having canine friends. Learn more here.

Cianna — Wild About Cats Rescue & Sanctuary

MTN News

Cianna had been left behind so she's hoping for her forever home. She's a quiet, reserved cat that will thrive in the right home after having a chance to settle in. She's about 2 years old and okay with other cats and dogs. Learn more here.

