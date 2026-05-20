Adoptable pets of the Week: 05/20/26

Here are some of the adoptable pets available at the Animal Shelter and Care of Jefferson County. More information about how to adopt and other available animals can be found on their website.

MTN News

Hi, I’m Hershey. I’m a senior calico/Siamese girl with a gentle soul and a curious heart. I have an eye condition called entropion, but with treatment my eyes are doing much better every day. I handle it like a champ and still enjoy exploring my surroundings and checking out every cozy corner I can find. One of my favorite things in the world is being brushed. I’ll happily settle in for grooming time and soak up the attention. I also love soft beds and peaceful spaces where I can relax and feel safe. I may be a senior, but I still enjoy investigating my environment and being part of the action in my own calm, graceful way. I’m looking for a loving home where I can be comfortable, cared for, and appreciated for the sweet companion I am.

MTN News

Hi, I’m Boi. I’m an 8-year-old hound mix with a big love for long walks, good runs, and spending time with people I trust. Once I get comfortable, my sweet and loyal personality really shines through. I also enjoy playing with other dogs and having room to stretch my legs and have fun. I’d be happiest with someone who understands that trust takes a little time, but knows the bond afterward is worth it.

