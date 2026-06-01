Pets of the Week (06/01/2026)

Be the reason a tail wags — make a Pawsitive Impact by rescuing a pet in need.

Like Cocoa. In foster-to-forever care, this lively heeler mix shines. Playful, intelligent, and full of energy, she’s ready to bring excitement and loyalty to her forever home.

Or Pumba. A friendly 4–5-year-old black cat with special service animal training. Harness‑trained and great with people, cats, and dogs, he brings loyalty, charm, and unique skills to any home.

Learn more about these adoptable pets on the Lewis and Clark Humane Society website.