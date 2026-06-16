Pets of the Week (06/15/2026)

Be the reason a tail wags — make a Pawsitive Impact by rescuing a pet in need.

Like Fireball. A big, fluffy cat who’s cuddly, goofy, and full of personality. He loves people, tolerates dogs, and thrives as the only cat in your home.

Or, Elphaba. The kind of dog that wins people over with her affectionate personality and joyful greetings. She is always ready to share her happy wiggles and tail wags.

Learn more about these adoptable pets on the Lewis and Clark Humane Society website and the Wild about Cats website.