Pets of the Week (06/22/2026)

Be the reason a tail wags — make a Pawsitive Impact by rescuing a pet in need.

Sam is a sweet, social guy who loves a good conversation. If you stop to talk to him, don’t be surprised if he answers right back! This chatty cat enjoys interacting with his people and is always happy to share his thoughts throughout the day.

Meet Brenda! This former bottle baby is now just over a year old and waiting patiently for her new home. She's playful, very curious and loves a good lap snuggle. She's happy with kids, cats and dogs and is sure to liven up any home.

Learn more about these adoptable pets on the Lewis and Clark Humane Society website and the Wild about Cats website.