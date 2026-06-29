Pets of the Week (6/29/2026)

Be the reason a tail wags — make a Pawsitive Impact by rescuing a pet in need.

Meet Sammy and Joey, two Chihuahua brothers by choice, not by birth. Though they didn’t come from the same litter, these little gentlemen have formed a bond that runs deep, and they are looking for a home where they can continue their lives side by side.

These handsome boys came from a quiet home where they were deeply loved, and due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, they are now searching for that same peaceful lifestyle once again. Sammy and Joey are the kind of dogs who know exactly what they like—and, as any self-respecting Chihuahua will tell you, all important decisions are subject to their approval. They can be a bit selective about their people, but once you’ve earned a place in their royal court, you’ll be rewarded with loyalty, companionship, and plenty of personality.

The brothers enjoy spending time outdoors under the watchful care of their trusted humans, taking in the sights and sounds of the world at their own pace. They’re also quite content to spend their days relaxing at home, enjoying the comforts and attention that two little princes such as themselves have come to expect.

Sammy and Joey are currently living in a foster home while they wait for their happily ever after. If you’d like to learn more about these charming boys or arrange a meeting, please contact their foster mom at 406-579-5812. Their ideal home is out there somewhere—a quiet kingdom where two beloved princes can reign together once more.

Learn more about these adoptable pets on the Lewis and Clark Humane Society website.