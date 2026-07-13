Pets of the Week (7/13/2026)

Be the reason a tail wags — make a Pawsitive Impact by rescuing a pet in need.

Kai is proof that age is just a number. This sweet senior boy still has plenty of life, love, and adventures left to give. In his foster home, he lived with 7- and 10-year-old kids and absolutely loved them. He played ball with them during the day and happily curled up to sleep with them at night.

Oscar is not just an observer - he's an active participant in life! He's happy to inspect any open cupboards or closets, help with any projects that need a cat (or not), give his opinion, warm up a lap and just be a good guy to have around. He also walks on a harness just to make sure anything outside is okay. He's a confident young adult, easy going, neutered and vaccinated. T

Learn more about these adoptable pets on the Lewis and Clark Humane Society website and the Wild About Cats website.