The Lewis and Clark and Helena Tourism Council 29th Preservation Awards

HELENA — The City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council celebrated their 29th Preservation Awards this week, honoring locals for their commitment to keeping Helena historic.

The five winners were nominated by others in the community and received their awards at the Farmers State Bank atrium.

Historic Preservation Officer Pam Attardo said, “We are honoring people who have done things that relate to history. It can be an installation, it can be research, it can be art, it can be all kinds of things.

Of those nominated, John Barrows received the Herb Jacobsen Lifetime Achievement Award, for more than 30 years of volunteering in Lewis and Clark County.

“He’s been doing this for years, and he just hasn’t stopped. He loves it,” said Attardo.

You may have seen Barrows performing with the Montana Living History Program as Doctor Glick; a role that he studied 18th century medicine for. He’s also volunteered with the East Helena Historical Society, Shrine Temple and the Masons.

As one of the last railway workers at the East Helena Depot, remembering is important to him.

For Barrows, history isn’t just something we learn in school; it’s who we are.

“It’s part of our parents and our grandparents. It serves as a background to understand who and why we’re doing things today.” Barrows said.

He will be performing Doctor Glick once again this July.

The other winners this year include:

