Conair Steamers Heat Up In Less Than A Minute

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you want smooth, unwrinkled clothing but don’t have the time or energy it takes to iron, a steamer might be the ideal appliance. The Conair Turbo Extreme Steam handheld fabric steamer can have your clothes looking crisp and tidy in no time.

This Conair steamer provides the performance of an iron with the ease of a steamer to smooth out wrinkles on shirts, slacks, drapery and other items.

This Conair Steamer Straightens And Sanitizes

Not only is this handheld steamer effective on wrinkles, it also uses hot, powerful steam to freshen fabric and kill 99.9% of germs, dust mites and bedbugs. All you have to do is fill it up (distilled water is recommended), plug it in and wait 40 seconds for it to heat up.

The handheld Conair steamer features steam technology that reaches temperatures up to 50% hotter than comparable steamers. The 7.3-ounce water tank can provide up to 15 minutes of continuous steam.

In addition, it has a quilted aluminum steamer plate and a built-in creaser so that you can achieve crisp pleats, folds and creases, resulting in a fresh-pressed appearance — without having to haul out the ironing board and wait for an iron to heat up.

It also includes a three-in-one attachment with a silicone band to hold the fabric taut, a fabric spacer to protect delicate fabric trim and a bristle brush to help the steam get through the fibers of heavier materials.

But it will also gently steam delicate fabrics that an iron might damage. Plus, it’s compact and stands on its own, making it simple to store — or take along with you when you travel.

Customers Love This Conair Steamer

The Conair steamer has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, with more than 10,000 ratings. Customers highly recommend the steamer, reporting that it heats up quickly and is easy to use.

“I assumed that I could only get results like this from a full size steamer and I actually bought one, but never tried it after reading the owner’s manual,” one reviewer wrote. “This Conair Steamer proved that my assumption was wrong. If I’m happy with the results on the lowest setting, I’m excited about the possibilities when using higher settings.”

“Work so smoothly, very easy to use it and very useful,” wrote M. Rahman, who shared this photo.

“I bought this 3 months ago, and I love it,” wrote another, who admittedly hates to iron. “My teenagers love it too. It is super easy to use, easy to fill, and works perfect! It has ironed every piece of clothing great. I have not been disappointed at all.”

The Conair steamer comes in two colors, plum and champagne. They are available on Amazon starting at $59.99, depending on the color you choose.

