People Are Loving This Cooling Mattress Topper On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Many people prefer to sleep in a cool environment. Since the human body’s temperature naturally decreases during sleep, a cool room can help you fall asleep more quickly and stay asleep. One way to cool down at bedtime, even under the covers, is to use a cooling mattress topper.

The Elemuse cooling mattress topper is overfilled with twice the amount of soft, alternative down as other comparable toppers. It can add an additional pillowy layer of cushion to your mattress, providing a cooling effect along with extra support.

The brushed microfiber surface is velvety to the touch. It is made of breathable cotton fabric to help sleepers stay cool. Deep elastic pockets ensure the cooling mattress topper fits easily over a mattress and stays put. Since the down alternative is evenly distributed throughout the topper, there won’t be any shifting or clumping when you move around during the night. In addition, it is aesthetically pleasing, giving the bed an elegant and inviting appearance.

This cooling mattress topper has earned an average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 across more than 1,600 ratings. Customers report that it is quite comfortable, with several reviewers saying they experienced less back pain after sleeping on it.

“Soft as a cloud,” wrote one reviewer. “This is the most comfortable topper I have had. I have chronic back problems, but with this new topper, I had no pain when I got up in the morning.”

“This topper knocked down my back pain and my husband’s pain dramatically,” wrote another. “Soft but supportive. Very comfortable and breathable.”

The thick, fluffy layer of cushioning provides supplementary pressure relief and may also help evenly distribute weight, which can keep joints in alignment and decrease aches and pains. In addition, a topper can rejuvenate an older mattress and extend the lifespan of a newer one by protecting it, making it a cost-effective purchase for many people.

Of course, the cooling aspect of the topper is appreciated, too.

“Great product, highly recommended,” wrote a reviewer named Juan, who also shared a photo of the cooling mattress topper on his bed (shown below). He added that the topper is “super comfortable, keep(ing) you warm in cool nights and it doesn’t feel hot in summer.”

This cooling mattress topper comes in five sizes: twin, full XL, short queen, queen and king. It is durable and machine washable in cold water on a gentle cycle.

Prices range from $74.90 for a twin-size topper to $96.90 for a king-size one on Amazon.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.