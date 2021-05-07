Crews battle fire at historic M&M in uptown Butte

BUTTE — UPDATE: 5/7/2021 - 7:35 am - Crews have begun mop-up efforts and are swatting down hots pots in the building. Officials say the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Previous:

Crews are battling a large fire in uptown Butte at the historic M&M bar and cafe.

The fire, located at 9 No. Main Street, has covered the Mining City in smoke. Witnesses say firefighters were called at 3 am and the entire interior of the building is gutted.

At this point, investigators say the cause of the fire is unknown.

The building that houses the M&M was open in 1890. The M&M was a legal casino and bar in the early days and remained open for many years before closing in 2003. It remained closed for several years but reopened under new ownership.

The M&M was featured prominently in the Wim Wenders film "Don't come knocking" starring Sam Shepard and Jessica Lange. The famous beat writer Jack Kerouac wrote about going to the M&M in an article called "The Great Western Bus Ride" published in Esquire magazine after the writer's death in 1968.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.