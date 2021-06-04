Crews battle fire at Polson museum outbuilding

POLSON — Crews are battling a structure fire in an outbuilding at the Miracle of America Museum in Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell told MTN News firefighters from the Polson city and rural departments are on the scene.

Drivers are requested not to use the Memory Lane entrance to Walmart off of US Highway 93 because there are fire hoses on the road.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.