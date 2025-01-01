Cristian Mosqueda

Cristian graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from California State University, Dominguez Hills where he also served as the president of the Society of Independent Student Journalists during the 2017-2019 school years.

Born and raised south of Los Angeles, Cristian grew up close to sports, playing soccer and boxing at an early age.

Cristian continued his passion for sports and coupled it with his love for reading, writing, and storytelling leading to a career in the broadcast industry.

His first break came in 2022 when he took on the role of producer at NBC Palm Springs in the Coachella Valley.

Cristian would then go on and obtain a Masters in Leadership and Management from the University of La Verne becoming Senior Producer the very next year.

On his off time, Cristian co-hosts a weekly boxing show called ‘The Against the Ropes Podcast’ and now calls Helena home alongside his Siberian Husky Maya.