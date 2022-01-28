"Critical incident" taking place along I-90 in Mineral County

UPDATE 8:35 a.m. - Jan. 28, 2022

Numerous agencies are searching for a man who is accused of shooting at Idaho law enforcement Thursday night in the Lookout Pass area.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth tells MTN News the suspect — identified as 30-year-old Jesse Robert Spitzer — shot at law enforcement in Idaho at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Spitzer was pursued to Haugan. The suspect then took off. Numerous agencies are currently searching for Spitzer in the area of the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar area off I-90.

Sheriff Toth said the officers were not injured.

We expect more information to be released later Friday.

- information from Melissa Rafferty

(first report: 8:17 a.m. - Jan. 28, 2022)

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is reporting there is a "critical incident" taking place on Interstate 90 in Mineral County.

MDT reports I-90 reports law enforcement activity on I-90 — between mile marker 18 and the Montana/Idaho border — and states that travelers should not pick up any hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth tells MTN News that residents in the area were notified of the incident early Friday morning and signs have been put up to alert motorists.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.