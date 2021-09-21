Cut Bank man turns hobby into business

CUT BANK — Bryan Simons of Cut Bank transitioned from part-time designer to full-time creator, turning his former computer engineering space into a full time craft studio, specializing in custom cribbage boards.

“The cribbage boards were kind of just a test run to see how they would work and how we could design them,” he explaine. “It just took off there - a lot more interest than I originally expected which is good.”

In addition to the board game, Simons also designs wine glasses, mugs, tumblers, wine holders, and several other types of personalized gifts.

Simons says it’s a nice break from his former computer job: “Here, I am creating things for people to enjoy, not managing people, so there’s a lot less stress.”

And the community around him is quick to show their support.

MTN

Billman’s Home Decor has been selling Simons products since well before his storefront opened.

“That’s all we want for a fellow business owner here in town, it’s for them to be successful, and if there’s anyway we can help, we want to be a part of it,” said Billman's co-owner Valerie Vermulm.