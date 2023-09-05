Diana Ross sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé during tour

Sure, Beyoncé had to work on her birthday. In the midst of her Renaissance World Tour, she turned 42 on Monday, the third night of her SoFi Stadium shows in Los Angeles.

On the bright side? One of her idols, Motown icon Diana Ross, showed up to sing “Happy Birthday” to her.

A fan named Igor captured the now-viral moment on TikTok, as Ross appeared in a sparkly black sequin and feather gown. Beyoncé bounded down the stairs (in heels!) from the upper stage to greet her. She looked overwhelmed with joy.

“Thank you so much, you are so amazing,” Beyoncé told Ross after hugging her on stage. “This is the legendary Diana Ross! There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

Ross said she was only repaying the favor, since Beyoncé had sung “Happy Birthday” to her on her 75th birthday in 2019.

Beyoncé played a young Motown singer named Deena Jones, who was based on Diana Ross, in the movie “Dreamgirls.” Here’s a clip from that film:

The star-studded audience at the concert included several Kardashians, Jeff Bezos, Meghan Markle, Kerry Washington, Chris Rock, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland and many others.

Beyoncé thanked many of her celebrity friends for attending.

“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,” she said from the stage, USA Today reports. “I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

She ended her speech by acknowledging that another year has passed and by seeming to embrace the aging process.

“I’m thankful for every flaw, for every stretch mark, every FUPA,” she said. “I thank you that I’m here at 42. I’m grateful for joy and I thank God. I thank you, God.”

