Disney hikes the prices for their theme park passes ... again

The magic of Disneyland and Walt Disney World comes with a price that keeps on rising.

Effective immediately, the parks are increasing the prices for a variety of passes.

Their most basic tickets — date-based day passes — will stay the same price depending on the busyness of the date chosen. At Disneyland, the least expensive, Tier 0 option will cost $104, and at Disney World it’ll cost $109.

At Disney World in Orlando, Florida, annual price passes jumped by nearly 10%, with the most expensive Incredi-Pass now selling for $1,449.

Over at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, the highest daily pass increased to $194, previously $179. The cost of the Magic Key pass and Genie+ add-ons also jumped, with the most expensive Inspire Magic Key now costing $1,649.

Parking at the theme parks will also rise by $5, but it’s free for hotel guests.

The total price you pay is dependent on so many factors, including the number of days you're there, the number of people in your party and their ages, when you go, and whether you buy skip-the-line options or park hop.

While some might blame inflation for another ticket price increase in a year, others believe it might be an effort to steer away large crowds on popular park days.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

