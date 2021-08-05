Dog continues to heal after being dragged on Jackrabbit Lane

Law enforcement officials say Marley, the dog that was reportedly tied to a bumper of a vehicle and dragged more than half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane on Tuesday, July 6, is healing nicely.

In a social media post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, officials state the case remains ongoing, but "Marley is an active, sweet boy doing very well."

According to a release from Gallatin County officials, on July 6th, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a call regarding animal cruelty. The caller reported that a dog had been tied to a bumper and was dragged over half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane before the collar came apart and the dog was set loose.

