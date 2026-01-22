Every child at Broadwater Elementary receives books from 'If you give a child a book' campaign

HELENA — Every year, KTVH and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with schools to increase literacy among underserved children, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. Thanks in part to generous donations from people in our community, students at Broadwater Elementary School recently received new books.

Watch as MTN’s Jonny Walker has an update on the students getting to choose their books this week:

'If you give a child a book...' distribution in Helena

KTVH’s campaign raised a total of $16,380 to provide books to students this year. Including SHF matches, roughly $2,000 of that total came from KTVH’s two-week internal campaign in August and $1,500 came from KTVH’s two-week external campaign in August and September.

“Kids love the book fair,” Broadwater principal Kellie Boedecker said. “And not every kid can afford to buy a book at the book fair. So when we are able to provide that opportunity for every kid, it just levels the playing field so everyone has that opportunity to have good books at home.”

This week, every student at Broadwater will get the opportunity to bring home five books of their choosing from a book fair. Books were stocked by Scholastic.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, just 31% of fourth graders in the U.S. read at or above a proficient level. Consider donating to "If you give a child a book ... " today.

