Drink wine and watch football with Donna Kelce at an Eagles-Chiefs game

If you’ve been watching more football than usual thanks to the (rumored) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance, you’re in good company. However, if you spend the four quarters of the game not understanding what’s going on, Barefoot Wine is offering some help. The wine and bubbly brand has teamed up with Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, for a contest that will let you learn about both wine and football at the same time.

One fan and three friends will get the chance to head to the Barefoot Bandwagon Box at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20 — which is a rematch of the Super Bowl game that brought Donna into the spotlight as the first mom to have two sons playing against each other in the big game.

While sipping wine and watching the game on Nov. 20, you can ask any questions you have about both football and wine to the ultimate football mom and Barefoot winemaker Jen Wall.

MORE: The best wine glasses

To enter now through Nov. 8, head to Barefoot Wine’s post on Instagram or Facebook and leave a comment about why you want to win an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl rematch in the Barefoot Bandwagon Box.

You’ll need to say why you want to go, what you would bring with you, how you would benefit from the experience and what you’re most excited to learn about football and wine.

Barefoot Wine

MORE: Make Mama Kelce’s famous chocolate chip cookies at home

With two sons in the NFL — Travis plays for the Chiefs, and Jason plays for the Eagles — Kelce is more than qualified to help newbies learn about the game.

While Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, her oldest son Jason plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Would you like to spend a day learning about football and wine with Mama Kelce?

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.