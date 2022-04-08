‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Justin Martin Is Expecting Twins

Make way for ducklings!

“Duck Dynasty” star Justin Martin and his wife, Brittany, took to social media April 7 to share some good news: The couple is expecting twins in October!

“Duck Dynasty” is a hit A&E reality TV series centered on a Louisiana family, the Robertsons, who own a multi-million-dollar sporting empire called Duck Commander, which specializes in duck hunting materials. Martin’s connection to the Robertsons and to “Duck Dynasty” is a deep one — he’s the general manager at Duck Commander.

Based on the photos Justin Martin has shared on Facebook — like this shot of the couple holding a haul after a hunt — it’s clear that both new parents are invested in the duck business:

The happy announcement came after what Martin called a tough few years, writing in an Instagram post that the area he calls home was hit hard by a hurricane in 2020. Just months after that ordeal, Martin’s father died.

“If you’ve followed along, you know our family has gone through a ton since 2020,” Martin wrote in an Instagram post announcing the pregnancy. “Little ones, we have prayed for you and soon enough we will get to pray with you. We are scared to death, excited beyond words and ready for this path God has chosen. Martin, Party of 4!”

The sweet caption was posted alongside a photo of twin onesies and a wooden letter board reading “Prayed for 1, blessed with 2.”

The couple also posted a video to TikTok capturing the moment — and Brittany Martin’s shocked face — when they learned they were having twins. “When there’s two instead of one…..,” Justin Martin captioned the video.

The Martins started dating in 2013, according to Country Music Nation. A season four episode of “Duck Dynasty” even showed castmates Uncle Si, Jase, Jep and Godwin helping Justin Martin get ready for his very first date with Brittany (née Brugman).

The pair wed in 2015. The twins will be the couple’s first children.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.