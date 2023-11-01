Dunkin’s holiday menu is here with new Spiced Cookie Coffee

Dunkin is wasting no time getting ready for the holiday season. The coffee chain’s holiday menu is out earlier than ever, hitting shops on Nov. 1.

The menu includes one new drink and a new food item, plus the return of fan favorites like the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Cookie Butter Cold Brew, which was new on the 2022 holiday menu.

The newest drink is Dunkin’s Spiced Cookie Coffee, another take on the coffee-and-cookies theme. Available iced or hot, the drink features brown sugar and vanilla flavors combined with oat milk for what Dunkin’ says captures “the essence of freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup.”

The returning Cookie Butter Cold Brew is similar to the new coffee, with brown sugar and notes of buttery cookies. It is then topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and cookie butter crumbles.

Of course, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte is also back and blends mocha and peppermint, plus whipped cream, mocha drizzle and a dusting of hot chocolate powder.

Also returning is the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, which features white chocolate notes and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

If the coffees don’t wake you up in the morning, Dunkin’s new holiday food item should do the trick. The new Loaded Hash Browns are made with a layer of hash browns covered in warm cheddar queso, jalapeños and bacon on top.

If you prefer sweet treats in the morning, the Triple Chocolate Muffin would pair well with any of the drinks and is made with chocolate chunks and chips.

Dunkin’ is also offering up a handful of deals for rewards members, including Free Donut Wednesdays now through Dec. 31. Every Wednesday, simply purchase any drink and you will receive a free doughnut.

Now through Nov. 30, rewards members will also find other deals in the app including a $1 medium coffee, free medium cold brew with purchase and free medium hot or iced chai latte with purchase.

And starting on Nov. 29, Dunkin’ will add holiday sprinkles to their classic chocolate, strawberry and vanilla frosted doughnuts.

Which Dunkin’ holiday menu item will you be trying first?

