'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' star Peter Scolari dies at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, best known for his roles in "Bosom Buddies" and "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was 66.

According to Deadline and Variety, Scolari's death was confirmed by his manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky at Wright Entertainment.

Scolari's career was launched after starring opposite Tom Hanks for two seasons on the ABC comedy “Bosom Buddies" from 1980-82. He also starred as producer Michael Harris on the CBS comedy "Newhart" from 1984-90, in which he earned three Emmy nominations.

He won an Emmy playing Tad Horvath on the HBO series "Girls."

Scolari also appeared on Broadway, including "Hairspray,” “Sly Fox,” “Wicked,” “Magic/Bird,” and with Hanks in “Lucky Guy” in 2013.

He is survived by his wife Tracy Shayne and four children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.