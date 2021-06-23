Britney Spears asks judge to end court conservatorship

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life and finances for the last 13 years.

In the highly anticipated hearing, Britney Spears addressed the court Wednesday. Spears' words on the case are being heard in open court for the first time.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," the singer said about the conservatorship arrangement. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she continued.

Several dozen fans from the #FreeBritney movement gathered outside the courthouse during the hearing to show their support for the pop star and to bring awareness to conservatorship arrangements.

The 39-year-old's father, Jamie Spears, is the conservator of her estimated $60 million estate.