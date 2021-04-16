Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter, 'Take the bad with the good'

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter.

The model left the social media platform last month because it no longer served her "positively" as it served her "negatively."

The "Cravings" author revealed in her tweet Friday that returning she choose "to take the bad with the good."

"Turns out it feels terrible to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol," Teigen explained.

Before leaving Twitter, Teigen explained in a series of tweets, as recorded by Vulture. Note, some tweets contain explicit language.

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends."

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something," Teigen said. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

"My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn't sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters," Teigen added.

"Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

She continued her thread by adding that she was "deeply bruised" throughout the years and encouraged users on social media "to know and never forget that your words matter."

"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them," Teigen said at the time, saying she "learned an incredible amount here" and "said (expletive) up (expletive) and killed myself over it as much as you killed me."

"But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity," the author wrote. "I'm just a sensitive (expletive), okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."