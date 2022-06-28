'ER,' Ray Donovan' actress Mary Mara dies in apparent drowning

Authorities in New York say famed television actress Mary Mara died in an apparent accidental drowning over the weekend.

She was 61.

In a press release, New York State Police said Mara's body was found Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8 a.m. for a reported possible drowning.

An official cause of death has not been determined, but police believe Mara drowned while swimming.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

Mara's career spanned more than 30 years, including roles in "ER," "Ray Donovan," "Dexter," and "Nash Bridges."