Garth Brooks tour to assess COVID resurgence after Nebraska concert

Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:36 PM, Aug 03, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country star Garth Brooks will continue on his stadium tour for now. But his team announced that during a three-week break, they would assess the status of the COVID resurgence and decide whether or not to continue performing.

Brooks and his band are set to play Kansas City, Missouri, on Aug. 7 and Lincoln, Nebraska, on Aug. 14.

After that, they say he and the team "will assess where the remainder of the dates this year stand due to the resurgence of the covid virus."

The team goes on to say in the announcement that the Seattle concert won't be happening.

"Although Seattle is the first city back after that three weeks, we still don't know what is going to happen to concerts at this point...therefore, until we are sure we can play the date, we will not be going forward with the Seattle on sale."

"It breaks my heart to see city after city goes on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule," said Garth Brooks. "We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It's humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down."

Unfortunately, fans in Tennessee couldn't see the star perform at Nissan Stadium due to severe weather. Officials had hoped to reschedule the show for the next night but were unable to do so.

