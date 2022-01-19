'Harry Potter' star to play 'Weird Al' in new biopic on Roku

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe is set to play "Weird Al" Yankovic in a biopic for Roku.

Yankovic announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

"So… I’m making a movie."

On his website, Yankovic said production is set to begin next month.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a press release. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Roku said that Yankovic alongside Eric Appel wrote the film.

Funny Or Die and Tango are set to produce.

Also starring in the upcoming biopic will be "Breaking Bad's" Aaron Paul, The New York Times reported.