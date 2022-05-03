Kardashian channels Monroe for Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian channeled a Hollywood icon for her Met Gala look on Monday.

The reality TV show star wore one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic dresses as she and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson posed on the red carpet in New York City.

The gold-beaded body hugger is Monroe's same dress she famously sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday in 1962.

Kardashian told Vogue that she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, which was based on a sketch by Bob Mackie and then designed by French-born Hollywood costume designer Jean-Louis, Vogue reported.

According to Vogue, Marilyn reportedly paid $1,440 for the dress.

The Associated Press reported the dress was sold at Christie's at auction in 1999 for $1.26 million, then was sold again in 2016 at Julien’s Auctions for $4.8 million by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum.

The dress has been housed at their museum in Orlando, Florida, where Kardashian and Davidson were seen leaving last month, The Sun reported.

We are seeing stars! @KimKardashian made fashion history tonight at the 2022 #MetGala when she became the only person besides #MarilynMonroe to ever wear the iconic “Happy Birthday” dress owned by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! pic.twitter.com/7ajrVex1m2 — Ripley's Believe It or Not! (@Ripleys) May 3, 2022

Kardashian told Vogue that the dress was flown, via private plane, to her in California, and she had to wear gloves to put it on.

To tie the whole look together, the 41-year-old died her hair blonde.

After she walked the red carpet, the AP reported that she changed into a replica.