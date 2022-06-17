Netflix releases sneak peek of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe for upcoming flick 'Blonde'

"Hollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare."

On Thursday, Netflix released a sneak peek of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe for its upcoming flick "Blonde."

In the mini teaser trailer, de Armas is shown as Monroe crying in a dressing room before she gathers herself and flashes the movie star's iconic smile in a mirror.

She is also shown recreating the Hollywood starlet holding down the infamous white dress from the iconic subway scene in 1955's "The Seven Year Itch." It also showed glimpses of Monroe getting bombarded by paparazzi and other memorable moments throughout her career.

Hollywood was her dream, but fame became her nightmare. Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, premiering September 23. pic.twitter.com/KkT3MfAu6a — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2022

The movie is based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates and is directed by Andrew Dominik.

“Andrew’s ambitions were very clear from the start — to present a version of Marilyn Monroe’s life through her lens,” said de Armas in a news release. “He wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen.”

The film "boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life," Netflix wrote in its synopsis on its YouTube channel.

The streaming giant is set to premiere "Blonde" on Sept. 23.