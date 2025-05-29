Savannah Chrisley documents reunion with father after his release from prison

Savannah Chrisley picked up her father, reality TV star Todd Chrisley, from the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday after he was pardoned. She documented their reunion on Instagram.

"We're getting home, as I puke the whole way," she said as she laughed.

Todd Chrisley replied, "I didn’t have to deal with this in prison."

President Donald Trump called Savannah Chrisley on Tuesday to inform her he would be pardoning both Todd and Julie Chrisley. The couple was convicted of scheming to obtain more than $30 million in loans from Atlanta-area banks by submitting falsified documents.

Todd Chrisley had been sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven.

Online prison records show that Julie Chrisley was also released Wednesday.

“They were given pretty harsh treatment, based on what I'm hearing,” Trump told Savannah Chrisley during the call.

The Chrisleys rose to fame through their reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," which aired on USA Network for nearly a decade and showcased the family's lavish lifestyle in suburban Atlanta.

