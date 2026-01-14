Streaming costs surge at seven times inflation in 2025

U.S. consumers faced mounting costs for streaming entertainment in 2025, with prices rising at seven times the overall inflation rate.

The price of goods and services increased 2.7 percent last year, according to a new government report released Tuesday. But the cost of “subscription and rental of video and video games” jumped 19.5 percent. Cable, satellite and live streaming television services, by contrast, saw prices rise only 1.1 percent.

A November Forbes report found the typical American spends $46 a month on streaming, with households carrying an average of three subscriptions.

Netflix’s standard plan climbed from $15.49 to $17.99 in 2025. Forbes lists Netflix as the top U.S. streaming service. Disney+ raised the monthly price of its ad-free tier from $13.99 to $18.99. Apple TV+ boosted its rate from $6.99 to $12.99.

As the crowded streaming market evolves, some services are joining forces. Hulu content is set to be integrated into Disney+.

Netflix is also seeking to acquire HBO Max, which could merge the two platforms once the deal is completed.