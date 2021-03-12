The Weeknd says he's boycotting The Grammys

The Weeknd is not a fan of the Grammys.

In a statement to The New York Times, the Canadian pop singer said he was boycotting the annual awards show "because of the secret committees,” he "will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

His song, "Blinding Lights," spent 52 weeks in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and yet, he garnered zero nominations.

According to The Times, the Grammys have faced scrutiny and have been accused over the years for its bias against black and female artists.

According to CNN, only four black artists have won top Grammys over the last nine years.

The 63rd annual awards show airs Sunday on CBS.