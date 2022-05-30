Tom Cruise earns biggest opening weekend of his career with 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise's latest movie just helped him achieve his first-ever $100 million opening weekend at the box office.

On Sunday, Paramount Pictures said "Top Gun: Maverick" grossed $124 million in its first three days of being released in the U.S and earned $248 million internationally, PBS reported.

Before "Top Gun: Maverick," his largest movie debut in the states was in 2018 with "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" which grossed $61 million. Before that, his 2005 movie "War of the Worlds," opened to $64 million, the Associated Press reported.

The follow-up to 1986's "Top Gun" was initially planned to debut in the summer of 2020, but it was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last September, Paramount pushed it back from Nov. 19 to May 27, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

According to THR, the sequel opened in more than 4,700 theaters nationwide, which is the widest movie release ever.