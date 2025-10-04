Bad Bunny steps into Studio 8H after a week that’s hard to top

Live from New York! It's a new “SNL” season, with faces both fresh and familiar.

After a fanfare-filled 50th season celebrating the past, “Saturday Night Live” looks to the future with a cast that includes five new featured players. As for the high-wattage early hosts, none other than Bad Bunny kicks things off on Saturday.

The music superstar is having what can only be described as an enormous week: in another kickoff moment, he's been announced as headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny is also coming off a historic residency in Puerto Rico, which ends Saturday. In his second “SNL” hosting gig, he'll be joined by musical guest Doja Cat, making her debut in that role.

He'll be followed in subsequent weeks by Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter. All three were highlights of the 50th season celebrations, with Bad Bunny performing at the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert " and also serving as the final musical guest of the season.

SNL alumna Poehler, in her second solo hosting gig, will front the Oct. 11 episode alongside first-time musical guest Role Model. Her episode will air 50 years to the day of the very first episode of “Saturday Night Live,”on Oct. 11, 1975.

Carpenter, who was a major attraction of the anniversary celebrations, is pulling double duty as host and musical guest on Oct. 18.

The revamped cast comes on the heels of several high-profile departures, including Ego Nwodim and Devon Walker. Ben Marshall, already an “SNL” writer, becomes a featured player, along with newcomers Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Nwodim, Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow all confirmed last month on their social media accounts that they are leaving the show. Multiple news outlets reported that cast mainstay Heidi Gardner was also departing the show, but neither Gardner nor NBC has publicly confirmed.

The show picked up 12 Emmys last month for its 50th season and anniversary programming, including an award for outstanding variety special.

“I won this award for the first time 50 years ago, in 1975,” Michaels said, accepting the Emmy, adding that he didn’t dream of doing the same show for the next 50 years.