Evan joined MTN as a Multimedia Journalist in August 2025.

Evan is originally from a small town in Connecticut and lived there his whole life before college. He attended Washington State University (Go Cougs!) and graduated with a degree in journalism and media production through the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. He majored in media and technology with minors in sport communication, sport management, and Spanish.

He worked for Cable 8 Productions, the student-run broadcast company, as well as the school newspaper and radio station. He has a special love of sports, assisting with university athletics and the Division 1 baseball team while participating in numerous club sports. He has done play-by-play, color commentating, reporting, and writing for the baseball team and ranked volleyball team.

Outside of work, Evan is a jack-of-all-trades, with hobbies including but not limited to baseball, skiing, hiking, golf, disc golf, playing games, singing, acting, playing guitar, and spending time with friends. Evan is a passionate New York Yankees and Miami Dolphins fan.

Evan is excited to start his career in journalism and tell compelling stories that matter to the local community.

If you have any story suggestions or topics that you are passionate about, please feel free to reach out to Evan.Charney@ktvh.com or on Instagram @evancharney.media